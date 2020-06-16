Global  

Prince William delighted with Premier League return
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Prince William delighted with Premier League return

Prince William delighted with Premier League return

Prince William was delighted to be able to watch Aston Villa on TV on Wednesday night (17.06.20) as professional football returned in the UK.

