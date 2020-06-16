Global  

Coronavirus Update: Beijing Says COVID-19 Outbreak 'Under Control'
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Coronavirus Update: Beijing Says COVID-19 Outbreak 'Under Control'
Here's your daily coronavirus update.
Beijing coronavirus outbreak under control - Chinese CDC expert

Beijing's latest coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist...
Reuters India

Beijing virus situation 'extremely severe' as 27 new cases reported

Beijing virus situation 'extremely severe' as 27 new cases reported Beijing (AFP) June 16, 2020 Beijing's coronavirus situation is "extremely severe", a city official...
Terra Daily



China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing

China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing

According to Chinese authorities, the outbreak reached at least 106 new cases on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Around the World in 90 Seconds: June 17, 2020

Around the World in 90 Seconds: June 17, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage countries across the globe, Beijing halts flights as a new coronavirus outbreak emerges. Brazil prescribes controversial hydroxychloroquine to battle the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.
Beijing raises COVID-19 alert level after new outbreak

Beijing raises COVID-19 alert level after new outbreak

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and schools and universities shut after 137 people test positive in a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO