Coronavirus Update: Beijing Says COVID-19 Outbreak 'Under Control'



Related videos from verified sources China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing



According to Chinese authorities, the outbreak reached at least 106 new cases on Tuesday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 1 hour ago Around the World in 90 Seconds: June 17, 2020



As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage countries across the globe, Beijing halts flights as a new coronavirus outbreak emerges. Brazil prescribes controversial hydroxychloroquine to battle the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:54 Published 15 hours ago Beijing raises COVID-19 alert level after new outbreak



Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and schools and universities shut after 137 people test positive in a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published 23 hours ago