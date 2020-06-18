Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and More on the Full Actress Roundtable Video Credit: THR Roundtables - Duration: 57:23s - Published 1 week ago Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and More on the Full Actress Roundtable Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o, Awkwafina, Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger joined for the annual Actress Roundtable. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𐋀 ४ ᛤ scarlett johansson deserved the best supporting actress award over laura dern https://t.co/BTlUgoz4RP 3 days ago bonny 🦋 RT @Khatia1996: @AdamDriverFiles Issue 2 of Netflix Queue Journal 2020. Featuring cover stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Da'Vine Joy Rando… 6 days ago ᴋʜᴀᴛɪᴀ🌻🦋 @AdamDriverFiles Issue 2 of Netflix Queue Journal 2020. Featuring cover stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Da'Vine J… https://t.co/wgXfnPevsj 6 days ago Scarlett Johansson Source 📷 alpacinonumberone: Issue 2 of Netflix Queue Journal 2020. Featuring cover stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Da'Vin… https://t.co/hRGYa7M9jC 6 days ago