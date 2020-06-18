WEB EXTRA: Father's Day and the Coronavirus Pandemic
Many communities are easing coronavirus-related restrictions, but the pandemic is still expected to alter some Father’s Day plans, according to a National Retail Federation survey.
What are you going to do for your dad on Sunday?
WEB EXTRA: Police Officers Rescue Snapping TurtlePolice officers rescued a snapping turtle trying to cross a road in Madison, Wisconsin on June 9. The City of Madison Police Department said the turtle was “nearly run over” before officers stepped..
Eye On The Day 6/18Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Criminal charges for Atlanta police officers involved in a deadly shooting, Quaker is retiring the Aunt Jemima name and logo, and a study looks..
WEB EXTRA: Woman Wears Cardboard Box To Protect Herself From COVID-19A woman in Cuba has found a creative way to protect herself against COVID-19 when she leaves her house to run errands.