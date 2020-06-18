Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Jean Kennedy Smith dies
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Jean Kennedy Smith dies
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:29s - Published
2 minutes ago
The last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy has died.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Related news from verified sources
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK and ex-US Ambassador to Ireland, dead at 92
Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy and a former ambassador...
FOXNews.com - Published
14 minutes ago
Also reported by •
BBC News
•
USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
European Union
Facebook
Amazon
Beijing
Berlin
Google
White House
Damascus
Coronavirus disease 2019
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Vera Lynn
Jean Kennedy Smith
John Bolton
Justin Trudeau
UN Security Council
Pompeo
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America
Brexit briefing: 196 days until the end of the transition period
Raab: US should have waived Anne Sacoolas’ immunity
PS5 Price Leaks On Amazon