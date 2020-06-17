Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Keanu Reeves Zoom Date
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Trending: Keanu Reeves Zoom Date

Trending: Keanu Reeves Zoom Date

Actor Keanu Reeves is offering a 15 minute Zoom session with the highest bidder on and auction that will benefit an Idaho based children's cancer organization.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Keanu Reeves Auctioning Virtual Date [Video]

Keanu Reeves Auctioning Virtual Date

Keanu Reeves is raising money for an Idaho-based children's cancer organization by auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:32Published
Keanu Reeves auctioning zoom date for children's charity [Video]

Keanu Reeves auctioning zoom date for children's charity

Reeves is auctioning off a virtual date over Zoom to raise money for children's charity Camp Rainbow Gold.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published
Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity [Video]

Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity

Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity Reeves is auctioning off a virtual date over Zoom to raise money for children's charity Camp Rainbow Gold. The winning bidder will be awarded..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:44Published