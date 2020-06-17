Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Bolton’s Book Bombshells
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:56s - Published
John Bolton’s Book Bombshells

John Bolton’s Book Bombshells

President Donald Trump called ex-national security adviser John Bolton “a dope” after excerpts from Bolton’s damning tell-all book leaked.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

DOJ Seeking Emergency Order To Block Publication Of John Bolton's Book

DOJ Seeking Emergency Order To Block Publication Of John Bolton's Book Watch VideoThe Department of Justice is now seeking an emergency order to block the publication of...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NPR


John Bolton book: Trump sought reelection help from China

Election help from China, favors for dictators and thinking it would be "cool" to invade Venezuela:...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •CTV News


John Bolton's Book 'The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,' Reviewed

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House...
NPR - Published



Tweets about this

MaryTDurkin1

Mary T Durkin RT @RWPUSA: A president who colludes with foreign governments and encourages them to build concentration camps. Treason. John Bolton book… 1 minute ago

v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat Here are 5 bombshells we learned from John Bolton's book, The Room Where It Happened. More @business:… https://t.co/DZIbC86lYq 2 minutes ago

haxeebkhan

حسيب خان RT @QuickTake: Here are 5 bombshells we learned from John Bolton's book, The Room Where It Happened. More @business: https://t.co/5tHW917R… 3 minutes ago

SaubanaKusimo

saubana TEN-TEN What we learned from bombshells in John Bolton's book on working with Trump https://t.co/5UGvl3oPkU 7 minutes ago

SabauDouglas

Douglas Sabau RT @ScanMyPhotos: @Chasten Agree! Just read the free excerpts and watch @Maddow and @MSNBC for the revelations. John Bolton is profiteering… 11 minutes ago

RichDodd11

Rich Dodd What we learned from bombshells in John Bolton's book on Trump https://t.co/Z0xFyWBZfu. Just more proof from a… https://t.co/IKLLIkhHZy 12 minutes ago

TougalooTree

Greg Travillion What we learned from bombshells in John Bolton's book on Trump https://t.co/ybTDKzHzB0 12 minutes ago

nicholasalyoung

Nicholas Al Young RT @ewong: WSJ excerpt of Bolton book has Trump & China bombshells. Trump told Xi building concentration camps for Muslims "was exactly the… 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton [Video]

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed' [Video]

John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'

John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published
Bolton Book Claims Trump Asked China For Reelection Help [Video]

Bolton Book Claims Trump Asked China For Reelection Help

John Bolton, President Trump’s former national security advisor, reportedly doesn’t feel that the House Democrats’ impeachment probe went far enough.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published