Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patrick Stewart On His Favorite 'Star Trek' Film, Close Friendship with Sir Ian McKellen and More | In Studio
Video Credit: THR In Studio - Duration: 11:55s - Published
Patrick Stewart On His Favorite 'Star Trek' Film, Close Friendship with Sir Ian McKellen and More | In Studio

Patrick Stewart On His Favorite 'Star Trek' Film, Close Friendship with Sir Ian McKellen and More | In Studio

"I love him deeply," Stewart said of his friendship with fellow actor Sir Ian McKellen.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Supergirl Star Nicole Maines's Favorite Memory From Set [Video]

Supergirl Star Nicole Maines's Favorite Memory From Set

Actress reveals which one of her co-stars from the hit CW series she usually turns to for advice.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 07:56Published
Husband and wife keep nation entertained from kitchen table with magazine-style TV show [Video]

Husband and wife keep nation entertained from kitchen table with magazine-style TV show

A Scottish husband and wife duo are entertaining the nation from their kitchen table with a magazine-style TV show, featuring acts including a world record breaker who baths in baked beans,  a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Sizzling Summer Reads for Thriller Lovers [Video]

Sizzling Summer Reads for Thriller Lovers

Grab your lawn chair and your umbrella drink because our book reviewer is here with her picks for the best sizzling summer reads. These page-turners are must-haves for the season! She’s joined by her..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:13Published