Video Credit: THR First Best Last Worst - Duration: 02:15s - Published 2 days ago

'Dumbo' Star Nico Parker on Loving 'Into the Spider-Verse,' Mom Thandie Newton on 'Westworld' and More | First, Best, Last, Wors

'Dumbo' Star Nico Parker on Loving 'Into the Spider-Verse,' Mom Thandie Newton on 'Westworld' and More | First, Best, Last, Wors