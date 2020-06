This was the moment a lobster in a Ho Chi Minh City restaurant tank removed its own shell in front of a visitor.

Rare sighting of lobster removing its shell in Vietnam restaurant

In footage captured on June 6, the sea creature is seen wriggling out of its exoskeleton to the surprise of the filmer.

According to the visitor, this is the first time he saw a peeled lobster.

When listening to the restaurant staff, he immediately went to the shrimp tank and recorded this moment.