India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers

With the violent clash in Ladakh claiming the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers, and an unspecified number of Chinese personnel, Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) comments on what India's next steps can be.

He said that India shouldn't get emotionally carried away by the incident.

He also shed light on the two options in front of Delhi, as per his opinion.

Watch the full video for more details.