Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:37s - Published
3 minutes ago
Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103
Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in
World War Two, has died aged 103.
Report by Dessentjacksonl.
