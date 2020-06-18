Global  

Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103
Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103

Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103.

Report by Dessentjacksonl.

Related news from verified sources

Dame Vera Lynn dies at age 103

Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV News


Vera Lynn: the 'Forces' Sweetheart' of WWII Britain

LONDON - As long as there are still Britons alive who fought in World War II, the name of Vera Lynn...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •BBC News


The stories behind five of Dame Vera Lynn’s best-loved hits

Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn produced a catalogue of music that inspired British servicemen and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



