Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1.5 Million Americans Filed For Unemployment In The Past Week
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:16s - Published
1.5 Million Americans Filed For Unemployment In The Past Week
Nationwide there was a slight drop in unemployment filings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Economists forecast that an additional 1.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Economists forecast that an additional 1.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week · The median economist estimate for jobless claims in the week ending June 6 is 1.55 million,...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsCBC.caNPR


U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To Coronavirus

Despite weekly unemployment claims being better than expected, 1.5 million more Americans applied for...
CBS 2 - Published

1.5M

About 1.5 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, according to the Labor...
SmartBrief - Published



Tweets about this

Monaheart1229

Mona Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week This is because of business closures This wipes out… https://t.co/wr4X0uEGlU 6 seconds ago

vrletan1

Vrletan 🇷🇸 🇸🇾 🇷🇺 🇨🇦 🇬🇷 RT @LeeCamp: While a record 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past couple months, billionaires have ADDED $369 Bill… 10 seconds ago

Mike_Ikahihifo

Michael Ikahihifo OPENING BELL: Stocks open in negative territory this morning down more than 255 points. This comes after the @USDOL… https://t.co/b0oQrAtvfZ 11 seconds ago

suki3hunna

vj RT @CNNPolitics: Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Department of Labor reported CNN's Christine… 13 seconds ago

thedenizenSF

thedenizen RT @byHeatherLong: BREAKING: 1.5 million Americans filed for NEW unemployment benefits last week. 3 months into this crisis, people are st… 15 seconds ago

Betsy_Manning

#removetRump #fbr #radicalLeftDemocrat 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @DearAuntCrabby: Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week As much as Trump wants this to go away. It is not. Th… 15 seconds ago

mrossano6970

mrossano6970 Another 1.5 million Americans filed new jobless claims last week as second wave of layoffs hits https://t.co/lLKdbhAEsz 27 seconds ago

SpeedReads

SpeedReads Another 1.5 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, more than economists forecast: https://t.co/Mrr6oE1aUy 50 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week [Video]

1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week

The US Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:59Published
Weekly Jobs Report Show 1.5 Million Americans Out of Work [Video]

Weekly Jobs Report Show 1.5 Million Americans Out of Work

The number of jobless Americans is down from last week with 1.5 million filing for unemployment. More than 44 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published
U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To Coronavirus [Video]

U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To Coronavirus

Despite weekly unemployment claims being better than expected, 1.5 million more Americans applied for benefits last week. It’s a sign that many businesses are still struggling to stay afloat...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published