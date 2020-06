We'll support Indian Army, but war is not solution: Rasool Galwan's grandson

The grandson of Rasool Galwan, after whom the valley has been named, Amin Galwan reacted over the India-China violent faceoff in Ladakh's Galwan valley.

"There are a lot of activities happening in Galwan valley these days.

The area belongs to us for the last over 200 years.

War is not a solution and the issue should be resolved through talks," said Amin Galwan.