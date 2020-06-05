Centre, state govts mapped skill sets of returnee migrant workers: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman adderessed mediapersons ahead of launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FM Sitharaman said, "Workers from all over the country wanted to go back to villages a little while after the lockdown began, and central and state governments made some arrangements, and they have gone back.

We have looked at the districts to which they have largely returned.

We have found that migrant workers returned in large numbers to 116 districts, spread over six states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.

The central and state governments have meticulously mapped the skill sets of the migrant workers who have returned in large numbers to the 116 districts in 6 states." Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on June 20.