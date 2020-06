Nine states hit record numbers for new COVID-19 cases Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:12s - Published 3 minutes ago Nine states hit record numbers for new COVID-19 cases New reports show nine sates have hit record numbers in new coronavirus cases. 15 states are seeing upticks in hospitalizations. 0

15 STATES ARE SEEING UPTICKS INHOSPITALIZATIONS.ABC'S ALEX PRESHA IS INWASHINGTON - AS WHITE HOUSEOFFICIALS RESPOND TO THE LATESTNUMBERS.THIS MORNING - CORONAVIRUSCASES ON THE RISE.TAKE FLORIDA FOR INSTANCE.IT'S SET RECORD HIGHS OF NEWCASES TWO DAYS IN A ROW.STILL THE BEACHES INJACKSONVILLE PACKED.MANY PEOPLE NOT WEARING MASKS.THEY'RE NOT REQUIRED.NATS: "I'M NOT VERY WORRIED"(MAP GFX) AND FLORIDA ISN'TALONE.COVID CASES ARE GROWING IN ATLEAST 20 STATES AND PUERTORICO.THE NUMBER OF CASES HAVEDOUBLED IN ARIZONA IN THE LASTMONTH, AFTER THE STATE LIFTEDLOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS.NURSES ARE FLYING IN FROM OTHERSTATES TO HELP WITH THE SURGE.SUSA SOT: "I'D BE ABLE TO GIVEBACK TO OUR SISTER HOSPITALSOUT HERE." IN PHOENIX, A CASINOSECURITY GUARD HAS DIED FROMTHE VIRUS.ROBERT WASHINGTON GOT INFECTEDAFTER RETURNING TO WORK A MONTHAGO, WHEN THE STATE STARTED TOREOPEN.LINA SOT: "I BEGGED HIM NOT TOGO." WASHINGTON'S DAUGHTERSAYS HE RETURNED TO WORK SO HECOULD PAY FOR HIS INSULIN.ARIZONA'S GOVERNOR IS NOWGIVING LOCAL GOVERNMENTS THEAUTHORITY TO MAKE WEARING AMASK IN PUBLIC MANDATORY - ACOMPLETE TURNAROUND FROM HISPOSITION JUST DAYS AGO - INTEXAS, SAN ANTONIO'S MAYORMANDATED RESIDENTS WEAR MASKSIN PUBLIC WEDNESDAY -- EVEN ASTHE GOVERNOR REFUSES TOPENALIZE PEOPLE WHO OPT NOT TO.(MAP GFX) 15 STATES AREREPORTING AN INCREASE INHOSPITALIZATIONS.THAT INCLUDES OKLAHOMA.WHERE PRESIDENT TRUMP ISSCHEDULED TO HOLD A CAMPAIGNRALLY IN TULSA THIS WEEKEND.TO FADE AWAY BUT HAVING AVACCINE WOULD BE REALLY NICEAND IT'S GOING TO HAPPEN." VICEPRESIDENT PENCE HAS BLAMED THESPIKE IN NUMBERS ON INCREASEDTESTING.A NOTION MANY EXPERTS DISAGREEWITH DR.MARTY SOT: "BOTTOM LINE ISWE'RE SEEING MOREHOSPITALIZATIONS AND THAT'S NOTFROM INCREASE TESTING, THAT'SFROM REAL PEOPLE WHO ARENEEDING HOSPITAL CARE." TAG:FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDENACCUSED TRUMP OF "SURRENDERING"TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICAFAILURE HE SAYS PUTS A U.S.ECONOMIC RECOVERY AT RISK.AP, ABC NEWS WASHINGTON.