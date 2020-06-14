India-China face off: Raman Singh pays homage to fallen soldiers

While speaking to ANI in Raipur on June 18, the former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Dr Raman Singh spoke on sacrifice of Indian Army jawans in Galwan Valley clash on June 15.

He said, "The incident which took place at Galwan Valley is really very painful and I would like to pay my condolence to all 20 slain soldiers of Indian Army." "I think Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi should not question this entire matter.

It is not the time to question the decision of army soldiers but we should keep in mind that they have died fighting."