Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the England forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more important than anything he will do on the field.

Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford ’s campaign for free school meals

The former Scottish Conservative leader has endorsed a campaign led by the Manchester United star -...

Marcus Rashford has led an impassioned campaign for the free school meals programme to be extended...

Feeding hungry children is universally considered to be a good thing – unless, of course, you’re...