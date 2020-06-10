Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vertical Wind Turbines Capture Energy From Passing Vehicles
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Vertical Wind Turbines Capture Energy From Passing Vehicles

Vertical Wind Turbines Capture Energy From Passing Vehicles

Hese vertical wind turbines generate energy from passing vehicles.

ENLIL is a smart vertical axis turbine project by Deveci Tech that transforms highways into renewable energy sources.

Inventor Kerem Deveci's plan is to line highways worldwide with them capturing the wind energy of passing vehicles in order to generate electricity.

Solar panels on the turbines utilise solar energy to also measure temperature, humidity, wind and carbon dioxide sensors.

It also serves as an earthquake monitoring station, improving the safety of cities in which it is installed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Drone footage captures shocking wind turbine damage after propeller explodes [Video]

Drone footage captures shocking wind turbine damage after propeller explodes

Wind turbines have become commonplace in North America, as well as other parts of the world, in our quest for a clean energy alternative to fossil fuels and nuclear power. We have yet to find the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:45Published