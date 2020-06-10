Vertical Wind Turbines Capture Energy From Passing Vehicles

Hese vertical wind turbines generate energy from passing vehicles.

ENLIL is a smart vertical axis turbine project by Deveci Tech that transforms highways into renewable energy sources.

Inventor Kerem Deveci's plan is to line highways worldwide with them capturing the wind energy of passing vehicles in order to generate electricity.

Solar panels on the turbines utilise solar energy to also measure temperature, humidity, wind and carbon dioxide sensors.

It also serves as an earthquake monitoring station, improving the safety of cities in which it is installed.