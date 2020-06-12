Happy Birthday, Paul McCartney!
James Paul McCartney was born on June 18, 1942, and turns 78.
He was born in Liverpool, England.
McCartney was a member of the popular rock band, The Beatles.
The group’s song, “Yesterday,”
is one of the most covered
songs in history.
McCartney also formed the band, Wings, with his late wife, Linda McCartney.
His latest album, Egypt Station,
became his first album to debut
at No.
1 on the ‘Billboard’ 200.
McCartney has been
inducted into the Rock and
Roll Hall of Fame twice.
He is also considered to be one of the greatest musicians and songwriters in history.
Happy Birthday,
Paul McCartney!