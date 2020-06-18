S&P 500 Movers: HRB, AAP

Year to date, Advance Auto Parts has lost about 7.2% of its value.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Advance Auto Parts topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is H & R Block, trading down 9.5%.

H & R Block, Inc.

Is lower by about 30.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 8.4%, and Activision Blizzard, trading up 3.5% on the day.