New legislation would make Juneteenth a Tennessee state holiday
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Juneteenth recognizes the day the last slaves in America learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas.

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com




Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:51Published
Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline in New York

Credit: WKTVPublished
What Is Juneteenth?

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published