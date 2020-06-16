New legislation would make Juneteenth a Tennessee state holiday

Juneteenth recognizes the day the last slaves in America learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas.

Bright O RT @CBS6 : "Black Lives Matter in the eyes of the Commonwealth. I can't say that it always has. But finally, we recognize that black lives a… 8 hours ago

Call me Dé or Jefe 👨🏾‍🚀 RT @balleralert : New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would sign an executive order making Juneteenth a holiday for state employees this year… 8 hours ago

Я RT @kylegriffin1 : New York Gov. Cuomo said he would sign an executive order making Juneteenth a holiday for state employees this year, and… 4 hours ago

Phillip Clark 🌹 @CouncilPresBMS As we prepare to celebrate #Juneteenth this weekend, would you support legislation to make the holi… https://t.co/OT9czeFy9U 3 minutes ago