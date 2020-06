Agbonlahor: BLM activism must continue Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:43s - Published 5 minutes ago Agbonlahor: BLM activism must continue Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor says recent support for the Black Lives Matter movement must be continued, particularly by white people with big platforms. 0

