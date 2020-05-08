Gilead to Test Experimental Drug on Adolescent COVID-19 Patients
Drugmaker Gilead will be administering the experimental drug Remdesivir to pediatric patients who contracted COVID-19.
The goal is to measure the effectiveness of the drug in newborns and adolescents.
