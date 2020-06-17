Global  
 

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Twitter Is Experimenting with a New 'Audio Tweet' Feature Employees Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin explained the new feature in a blog post.

Twitter, via a blog post The audio feature is currently available for just a select group of users on iOS devices.

To make an audio tweet, hit the new waveform icon, which appears when you start writing.

Create your message after tapping the red record button.

Only original tweets can use audio, not replies or retweets.

You can listen to audio tweets while scrolling through your timeline.

If you switch to another app, they'll keep playing in the background.

Your profile picture also shows up alongside your audio tweets.

According to The Verge, Twitter says it is also looking into ways to address people who are deaf or have hearing problems.

