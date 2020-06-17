Twitter Is Experimenting with
a New 'Audio Tweet' Feature Employees Maya Patterson
and Rémy Bourgoin explained the
new feature in a blog post.
Twitter, via
a blog post The audio feature is currently available
for just a select group of users on iOS devices.
To make an
audio tweet, hit the
new waveform icon,
which appears
when you start writing.
Create your message
after tapping the
red record button.
Only original tweets can use audio,
not replies or retweets.
You can listen to audio tweets
while scrolling through your timeline.
If you switch to another app,
they'll keep playing in
the background.
Your profile picture also shows up
alongside your audio tweets.
According to The Verge, Twitter says
it is also looking into ways to address people
who are deaf or have hearing problems.