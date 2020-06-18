Supreme Court Rules Against Trump On Ending DACA

The Supreme Court issued a key ruling.
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will remain place.
The Huffington Post: "The court ruled that President Donald Trump wrongly ended the program.
The decision was written by Chief Justice John Roberts."
CNN: DACA is "an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation."
The Washington Post: "The program does not provide a path to citizenship, but it does allow recipients to work legally."
