Supreme Court Rules Against Trump On Ending DACA
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published
The Supreme Court issued a key ruling.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will remain place.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will remain place.

The Huffington Post: "The court ruled that President Donald Trump wrongly ended the program.

The Huffington Post: "The court ruled that President Donald Trump wrongly ended the program. The decision was written by Chief Justice John Roberts."

CNN: DACA is "an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation." The Washington Post: "The program does not provide a path to citizenship, but it does allow recipients to work legally."

