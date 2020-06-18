Supreme Court Rules Against Trump On Ending DACA

The Supreme Court issued a key ruling.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will remain place.

Http://production.geobeats.com/admin/stock_footages/19289 (text after 1 sec for 7 secs - The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will remain place.

The Huffington Post: "The court ruled that President Donald Trump wrongly ended the program.

The decision was written by Chief Justice John Roberts." http://production.geobeats.com/admin/stock_footages/30048 (text after 1 sec for 8 secs - The Huffington Post: "The court ruled that President Donald Trump wrongly ended the program.

The decision was written by Chief Justice John Roberts." CNN: DACA is "an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation." http://production.geobeats.com/admin/stock_footages/29817 (tet after 1 sec for 7 secs - CNN: DACA is "an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation." The Washington Post: "The program does not provide a path to citizenship, but it does allow recipients to work legally." http://production.geobeats.com/admin/stock_footages/20085 (text after 1 sec for 7 secs - The Washington Post: "The program does not provide a path to citizenship, but it does allow recipients to work legally."