Trump Lashes Out At Bolton, Blames Him For Worsening North Korea Relations Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:42s - Published 5 minutes ago President Trump lashed out at John Bolton. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this One News Page Trump Lashes Out At #JohnBolton, Blames Him For Worsening #NorthKorea Relations https://t.co/jcOIprtDUn 🌐 12 minutes ago