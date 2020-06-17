|
'Aunt Jemima' brand changing name and image
Quaker Oats is changing the Aunt Jemima pancake brand and logo.
The cancellation of the brand, which is more than 130 years old, comes as an acknowledgement that its origins are based on a racial stereotype.
