2 officers facing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:02s - Published
2 officers facing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death

2 officers facing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death

Charges are now being filed against two Atlanta officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death.

Fired Atlanta officer Garret Rolfe is now facing felony murder charges, while the other officer is charged with aggravated assault.

