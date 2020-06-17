2 officers facing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death
2 officers facing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death
Charges are now being filed against two Atlanta officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death.
Fired Atlanta officer Garret Rolfe is now facing felony murder charges, while the other officer is charged with aggravated assault.
