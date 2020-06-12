Brands change imaging that use racial stereotypes
Some of the best known brands are facing new scrutiny for racial stereotypes.
The makers of Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's and Mrs. Butterworth are all promising change amid ongoing protests demanding racial equality.
Walmart Says It Will No Longer Lock Up 'Multicultural' Hair ProductsWalmart has been called out numerous times for locking up products marketed to Black shoppers.
These products are typically categorized at Walmart as "multicultural hair products".
Recently pressure..