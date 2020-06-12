Global  

Brands change imaging that use racial stereotypes
Some of the best known brands are facing new scrutiny for racial stereotypes.

The makers of Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's and Mrs. Butterworth are all promising change amid ongoing protests demanding racial equality.

