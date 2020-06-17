Emmanuel Macron meets Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street
President Macron arrives in Downing Street as part of the June 18 celebrations to commemorate the French Resistance leader Charles de Gaulle's call to arms in 1940.
He was met by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
