8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 03:51s - Published 13 minutes ago 8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KEEP AN EYE ON CORONAVIRUS CASESIN OUR AREA.KANSAS IS REPORTING 262 NEWCASES SINCE MONDAY, MISSOURI’SREPORTING 185 NEW CASES SINCETUESDAY.YESTERDAY THE MISSOURIDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIORSERVICES RELEASED NEW NUMBERSSHOWING THE AMOUNT OF COVID-19HOSPITALIZATIONS IN THE STATEAND PROJECTIONS FOR THE FUTURE.WELL, HERE’S A LOOK AT OUR AREA.YOU CAN SEE OUR HIGHEST AMOUNTOF HOSPITALIZATIONS WERE INAPRIL AND HAVE BEEN DECLININGSINCE THIS MODEL PROJECTS THEAMOUNT OF HOSPITALIZATIONS ANDOUR AREA WILL MORE OR LESS HOLDTHROUGH THE MONTH OF JUNE, BUTTAKE A LOOK THOUGH AT SOUTHWEST,MISSOURI WHERE WE’VE TOLD YOUABOUT A NEW SURGE IN CASES THEIRTHE MODEL PROJECTS A MAJOR RISEAND HOSPITALIZATIONS THIS MONTH.AND HAPPENING TODAY WYANDOTTECOUNTY’S HAVING POP-UP TESTINGIN TWO LOCATIONS FROM TEN TO ONERESIDENTS CAN GET TESTED AT THEROSWELL CHURCH OF CHRIST INKANSAS CITY, KANSAS FROM 11 TO 2RESIDENTS CAN GET TESTED AT THEHOLY NAME OF JESUS PERISH ASWELL GET TESTED YOU HAVE TO HAVEAT LEAST ONE SYMPTOM OFCOVID-19.SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19 BY THE WAYCAN INCLUDE FEVER COUGHSHORTNESS OF BREATH CHILLS SORETHROAT HEADACHE MUSCLE PAIN OR ALOSS OF TASTE OR SMELL IF YOUEXPERIENCE ANY OF THESE SYMPTOMSDON’T PANIC ISOLATE YOURSELF ANDMAKE SURE YOU CALL YOUR DOCTOR.REMEMBER MOST PEOPLE RECOVERFROM COVID-19 AT HOME.IT’S NOW BEING CALLED A PUBLICHEALTH EMERGENCY IN KANSAS CITYIN THE MIDDLE OF THE PANDEMICTHE SUPPLY OF BLOOD HAS NEVERBEEN LOWER AND COVID-19 IS THEBIG REASON WHY WE RANG THEEMERGENCY BELL ABOUT A MONTH AGOAND WHAT WE’VE SEEN SINCE THENIS THAT IT’S ONLY GOTTEN WORSE.SO EVERY DAY THAT IS CHELSEASMITH OF THE COMMUNITY BLOODCENTER OF GREATER, KANSAS CITY,WHICH APPLIES ALMOST ALL THEBLOOD USED IN HOSPITALS RIGHTHERE IN KANSAS CITY AND BEYONDTHE PROBLEM FOR ALL OF US ISTHAT NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE AREGIVING BLOOD AND MOST PEOPLE WHODONATE BLOOD OR OLDER BUT DURINGTHE PANDEMIC THROUGH THE PEOPLEMOST LIKELY TO BE STAYING HOME70% OF ALL BLOOD DONATED IS DONEIT A BLOOD DRIVE.THEIR SCHOOL AT CHURCH OR ANOFFICE, BUT THE PANDEMIC ISCAUSE THOSE BLOOD DRIVES TO BECANCELED ADDING TO THE PROBLEMIS THAT YOUNGER PEOPLE DON’TDONATE BLOOD LIKE THEIR PARENTSDO AT A TIME LIKE THIS.IT’S A BIG ISSUE IS ELECTIVEPROCEDURES OR RAMPING ATHOSPITALS EVERYWHERE.YOU KNOW, THERE COULD BE A HOSTOF REASONS.WHY OUR YOUNGER GENERATIONS KINDOF DON’T FEEL THE CALL AS MUCHBUT WE’RE DEFINITELY FIGHTINGTHAT AND WE’RE HOPING THAT MAYBEMAYBE A POSITIVE SIDE EFFECT OFTHIS.GLOBAL PANDEMIC IS THAT ALL EYESARE ON HEALTH CARE AND WE’REPART OF THAT.OUR BLOOD DONORS ARE PART OFTHAT.OUR BLOOD DONORS ARE JUST ASIMPORTANT RIGHT NOW IS OURDOCTORS AND OUR NURSES ARE THEPCENTER HAS ABOUT A DAY AND AHALF SUPPLY OF BLOOD IF THEY RUNOUT THE LOCAL CENTER IS PART OFA COOPERATIVE OF OTHER CENTERSTHAT SHOWSHARE SUPPLIES IF YOUWANT TO HELP BY DONATING BY THEWAY, JUST VISIT SAVE A LIFEDOT-ORG.AND SAYING CITY UNION STATIONREOPENED TO THE GENERAL PUBLICWEDNESDAY VISITORS HAD TORESERVE TICKETS IN ADVANCEBECAUSE OF NEW OCCUPANCY LIMITSHE NOW TO TIME TO SESSIONS TOCHOOSE FROM YOU’LL SEE SIGNSEVERYWHERE ENCOURAGING SOCIALDISTANCING.THERE’S ALSO HAND SANITIZER ANDLOTS OF EXTRA CLEANING.YOU’RE COMFORTABLE.I MEAN, THEY’RE TAKING ANINTERMISSION IN BETWEEN TO CLEANEVERYTHING.THEY’RE LIMITING NUMBERS.SO I THINK IT’S GREAT LIKE ITFEELS NICE.I KIND OF LIKE IT MORE EMPTYLITTLE BIT TOO BECAUSE IT’S MOREFUN YOU GET TO EXPERIENCE A LOTMORE OUR BIG MESSAGE TO PARENTSIS BE PARENTS.IT’S YOUR TIME TO REALLY TELLYOUR CHILDREN TO SOCIAL DISTANCEACT IN AN APPROPRIATE FASHILEAD BY WEARING MASKS.SOME HIGH TOUCH THE EXHIBITS ARECLOSED FOR NOW, BUT THERE ARENEW EXHIBITS THAT MR. GRANDOPENINGS BECAUSE OF STATE HOMEORDERS THAT INCLUDES THE$8,000,000 PLAY AREA FOR EARLYLEARNERS AND THE NEW TRAINEXHIBIT.WELL CASEY LIVE IN THE IN THEPOWER AND LIGHT DISTRICT BY THEWAY IS ALSO OPEN WITH CHANGES.THERE ARE FEWER ENTRANCES TOHELP WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING.THERE’S MORE OUTDOOR SEATING ANDCONTACT LESS ORDERING.ALL EMPLOYEES WILL GET THEIRTEMPERATURES CHECK LIVE MUSICWI