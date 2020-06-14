Premier League match preview: Spurs v Man United
Tottenham's Jose Mourinho and Man United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both look ahead to their Premier League clash on June 19.
I am. -dat- I am. RT @bettitude: The premier league is back today. MATCH PREVIEW https://t.co/JGis9chXlb 2 hours ago
Tottenham Insight Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Match Preview | Premier League 2019/20
#TOTMUN #Spurs #COYS #MUFC #ManUtd… https://t.co/w6fDdEItnm 2 hours ago
NUFC News Match Preview: Newcastle United vs Sheffield United, Premier League, 21st June 2020: https://t.co/b1VCJTFHi8 5 hours ago
TheKay RT @CFCnews: Aston Villa vs Chelsea Match Preview - Premier League football is back so what better time to start looking ahead to our game… 17 hours ago
CFC News Aston Villa vs Chelsea Match Preview - Premier League football is back so what better time to start looking ahead… https://t.co/zwGlDIz4nd 17 hours ago
Phil O'Brien RT @NNPremierLeague: Norwich City vs Southampton: The Canaries turnaround expected?
#NORSOU #Norwich #TheSaints #PremierLeague
https://t.… 17 hours ago
The Busby Babe RT @TheBusbyBabe: It’s finally happening. The Premier League is back! Here’s everything you need to know about Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manche… 18 hours ago
Premier League News Now Norwich City vs Southampton: The Canaries turnaround expected?
#NORSOU #Norwich #TheSaints #PremierLeague
https://t.co/Dblyc5bgZU 19 hours ago
Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from LeipzigChelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July.
Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school mealsManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the England forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more..
Prince William delighted with Premier League returnPrince William was delighted to be able to watch Aston Villa on TV on Wednesday night (17.06.20) as professional football returned in the UK.