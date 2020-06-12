Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb In Florida
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb In Florida

Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb In Florida

Ten states, including Florida, saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases this week, and experts say the Sunshine State could be the next epicenter of the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

As Florida Coronavirus Cases Rise, Some Pubs Closing Temporarily

As coronavirus cases continue to climb, some Florida pubs are closing temporarily just a few weeks...
cbs4.com - Published

Coronavirus cases in Oregon continue to climb

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s coronavirus cases continue to rise, with 184 new cases reported...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsDelawareonline


A top Trump economic advisor says 'there is no second wave' of coronavirus as cases surge in over a dozen states

A top Trump economic advisor says 'there is no second wave' of coronavirus as cases surge in over a dozen states · National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said there was "no second wave" of the coronavirus...
Business Insider - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Some Florida counties reporting more younger COVID-19 patients [Video]

Some Florida counties reporting more younger COVID-19 patients

As we continue to follow Florida's uptick in new coronavirus cases, there's a new trend in some counties that has health experts worried. Fox 4 explains where we're seeing more coronavirus cases among..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:39Published
Closer look at Florida's COVID-19 spike [Video]

Closer look at Florida's COVID-19 spike

Both health experts and the governor continue to analyze the spike of COVID-19 cases we're seeing in our state. Fox 4 gives perspective to those numbers, to help you better understand what they mean.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:34Published
Coronavirus cases in Florida continue to increase [Video]

Coronavirus cases in Florida continue to increase

Coronavirus cases in Florida have spiked over the last 24 hours. The Florida Department of Health reported almost 1,800 new COVID-19 cases. Although Florida is seeing new cases of coronavirus there is..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:42Published