Trump Reportedly Used Diversion to Take Spotlight Away From Ivanka’s Private Email Use
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:13s - Published
President Trump’s daughter Ivanka allegedly used government emails improperly with Trump reportedly using statements on the murder of a journalist as a way to devert the media’s attention.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

