Facebook Allows Users to Turn off Political Ads Mark Zuckerberg announced that the app will give people the choice to mute ads promoting parties they are not interested in.

Mark Zuckerberg, via 'USA Today' The social network's sister app, Instagram, will also have this function.

It's currently rolling out in the U.S., but it will be made available in other countries later this year.