Sreesanth flexes muscles for Ranji Trophy selection as ban end nears

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to consider fast bowler S Sreesanth for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Sreesanth will complete his 7-year ban in September 2020.

If selected, Sreesanth will play cricket for the first time since May 2013.

Speaking to ANI, Sreesanth said, "I am extremely thankful to the association and all the senior cricketers.

I would love to learn from them and to share my experience.

I am looking forward for this season and to make a mark." Sreesanth along with two other team mates was arrested by Delhi Police on charges of spot- fixing.