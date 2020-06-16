T-Mobile apologises for 12-hour outage

T-Mobile apologises for 12-hour outage The telecommunications firm's President of Technology Neville Ray has denied that the outage was caused by a DDoS attack or any other malicious behaviour, but admitted they failed to meet their "own bar for excellence" after their customers were left unable to make calls or send texts.

In a tweet, he said: What actually happened was a fiber circuit owned by another provider in southeastern America failed and ultimately it overwhelmed the capacity of the network that handles Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) calls.