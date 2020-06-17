Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate?

Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate?

The actress and her fiancé Avi Rothman are believed to be the proud parents of twin babies who were born earlier this year via surrogate, according to a source who confirmed the news to People magazine.

As of the time of writing, there are no details about the rumoured new arrivals, and the couple are yet to confirm the news themselves.

However, the 'Martian' star did hint at the possibility of her entering motherhood last month, when she hosted the special Mother's Day episode of 'Saturday Night Live', where she thanked her own mother Laurie Johnston for "preparing" her to be a mother herself.

