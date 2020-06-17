Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate?
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate?

Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate?

Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate?

The actress and her fiancé Avi Rothman are believed to be the proud parents of twin babies who were born earlier this year via surrogate, according to a source who confirmed the news to People magazine.

As of the time of writing, there are no details about the rumoured new arrivals, and the couple are yet to confirm the news themselves.

However, the 'Martian' star did hint at the possibility of her entering motherhood last month, when she hosted the special Mother's Day episode of 'Saturday Night Live', where she thanked her own mother Laurie Johnston for "preparing" her to be a mother herself.

She said at the time: She said at the time:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kristen Wiig and Fiancé Avi Rothman Welcome Twins Via Surrogate

Kristen Wiig is a mom... to twins! E! News has learned that the Bridesmaids star and fiancé Avi...
E! Online - Published



Tweets about this

JamesSwartz60

James Swartz RT @etalkCTV: #KristenWiig and fiancé Avi Rothman are parents to twins! https://t.co/CHfQp6XGr5 6 minutes ago

etalkCTV

etalk #KristenWiig and fiancé Avi Rothman are parents to twins! https://t.co/CHfQp6XGr5 10 minutes ago

K1047fm

K 104.7 Her life just became a lot more exciting. https://t.co/Oy1nocQyHR 20 minutes ago

JLOHagans

KoolAidCuresCOVID-19 RT @JLOHagans: Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate? https://t.co/KZAaPf9N7K via @SedaliaDemocrat 2 hours ago

Ellen09606061

Ellen Kristen Wiig's baby surprise! SNL star steps out for first time since welcoming TWINS via surrogate with fiance Avi… https://t.co/u6o6OzJJB0 3 hours ago

CelebrityPageTV

Celebrity Page TV #SNL alum Kristen Wiig welcomes twins with fiancé Avi Rothman! https://t.co/5ZYqH7ybuB 3 hours ago

TheHerringPost

The Herring Post Kristen Wiig Welcomes Twins With Fiancé Avi Rothman https://t.co/jrjbsL6Pfl #Entertainment 3 hours ago

RealiTVpod

RealiTV Reality TV Podcast ☺️☺️☺️Surrogates are pretty awesome☺️☺️☺️ Kristen Wiig's baby surprise! SNL star steps out for first time since wel… https://t.co/fUHsgYfZCK 3 hours ago