Michelle Williams has given birth to her second child The actress - who has 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late Heath Ledger - and her husband Thomas Kail recently welcomed their baby into the world, Us Weekly reports.

No further details on the new arrival, including its sex or date of birth, have yet been revealed.

The couple were pictured in March out in New York wearing wedding rings, though a spokesperson declined to confirm if they had tied the knot.

However, it was previously claimed the pair would "like to be married by the time [the baby is born]".