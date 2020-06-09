Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Belmont Stakes: Favorites To Win, Impacts Of A Shortened Race Distance
Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 03:49s - Published
2020 Belmont Stakes: Favorites To Win, Impacts Of A Shortened Race Distance

2020 Belmont Stakes: Favorites To Win, Impacts Of A Shortened Race Distance

Instead of starting with the Kentucky Derby, the Triple Crown begins Saturday, June 20 with the 2020 Belmont Stakes.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

What to know ahead of an unusual Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes is the first of the Triple Crown races and a shorter distance this year. Here's...
ESPN - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thoroughbred Daily News Associate Editor Joe Bianca On The Belmont Stakes, Tiz The Law's Triple Crown Chances [Video]

Thoroughbred Daily News Associate Editor Joe Bianca On The Belmont Stakes, Tiz The Law's Triple Crown Chances

CBS2's Steve Overmyer talked to Joe Bianca, the associate editor of The Thoroughbred Daily News, about this year's unusual Belmont Stakes, Tiz The Law, the Triple Crown and more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:17Published
Horse Racing Returns With The 2020 Belmont Stakes, But With Adjustments [Video]

Horse Racing Returns With The 2020 Belmont Stakes, But With Adjustments

CBS2's Steve Overmyer asked Joe Bianca, the associate editor of The Thoroughbred Daily News, how will history look back at this year's Belmont Stakes winner?

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published
This Day in History: Secretariat Wins Triple Crown in Breathtaking Style [Video]

This Day in History: Secretariat Wins Triple Crown in Breathtaking Style

This Day in History: Secretariat Wins Triple Crown in Breathtaking Style June 9, 1973 Secretariat's win at the Belmont Stakes meant the horse was the first to win a Triple Crown in a quarter of a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published