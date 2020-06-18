'Curtailed PRO14 season could influence Prem'

Global  

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:56s - Published
The PRO14's decision to curtail its season with a shortened format could influence the Premiership's plans to finish the English campaign, according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cole.

