'Curtailed PRO14 season could influence Prem'
The PRO14's decision to curtail its season with a shortened format could influence the Premiership's plans to finish the English campaign, according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cole.
Farke: PL finale like US playoff seriesNorwich manager Daniel Farke has compared the intensity of the finale to the Premier League season to the playoffs in US sports.
Lucy Hale on Battling Breakouts, Double Masking, and the Brow Hack She Swears ByLucy Hale unveils her 25-step more-is-more beauty routine, from double-masking to one eye-popping makeup move.
Sreesanth flexes muscles for Ranji Trophy selection as ban end nearsKerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to consider fast bowler S Sreesanth for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Sreesanth will complete his 7-year ban in September 2020. If selected, Sreesanth..