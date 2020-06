Get Outdoors: National Fishing Day

TOMORROW IS GOING TO BE REALLYHOT DAY.

SO SURE A LOT OF YOUWANT TO GET OUTSIDE EARLY ANDSPEAKING OF GETTING OUTSIDE,IT'S BEEN A STRANGE YEAR, BUTOUR PARKS AND CAMPGROUNDS AREREOPENING IT'S A PERFECT TIMETO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ANOTHEROUTDOOR ACTIVITY ROBERTS COULDBE HOT SO DO IT SAFELY.

ANDKELLY FROM CAMP CALIFORNIAJOINING US LIVE FROM AUBURNDIANA, IT'S TIME TO GO FISHINGFOR SOME PEOPLE.IT ABSOLUTELY IS TIME TO GOFISHING SO TOMORROW ISNATIONAL FISHING DAY WHAT ITMEANS IS THAT YOU DON'TACTUALLY NEED FISHING LICENSETO GO FISHING.

SO NORMALLY YOUA LICENSE IF YOU'RE 16 OROLDER, BUT TOMORROW YOU GET TOTRY IT OUT FOR FREE OK, SOTHERE SAY HEY GIVEN PEOPLE TRYAND THEN YOU CAN GO GET YOURLICENSE AFTER.SO WHERE CAN PEOPLE GO TODO THE SIDE OF WHISKEY TOWN ISCERTAINLY A HOT SPOT.WITH THE TOWN IS A GREATSPOT IN THE SHASTA AREA ANDTHEY HAVE A VARIETY OF TYPESOF FISH.

USUALLY CAUGHT THISFROM A BOAT, BUT IT GIVES YOUSO MANY OPTIONS OF DIFFERENTTYPES OF FISH YOU CAN ACTUALLYGO GET.THE DIFFERENT TYPES OFFISH, WHAT'S THE BIGGEST ONETHERE IS THERE ANY SPECIFIC ONTHAT REALLY STANDS OUT.AND THERE'S A LOT OF REALLYGOOD SIZE BASSAM NOT LIKE SOTHAT'S DEFINITELY AN OPTION.YEAH, I KNOW I KNOW THEDIFFERENCE BETWEEN ALL THESEFISH IS PUTTING OUT CLEARLAKEWHAT ABOUT CLEAR LAKE.

CLEARLYIS A GREAT LAKE OR SHOREFISHING.

SO IT'S A REALLY FUNSPOT TO TAKE KIDS BECAUSETHEY'RE THEY'RE PRETTY MUCHSET TO CATCH SOMETHING EVENJUST FROM THE SHORE.

SO IF YOUDON'T HAVE A VOTE.

IT'S REALLYGREAT OPTION JUST TAKE YOURLITTLE ONES AND GET HIM JUMPEDON THE LINE A LOT.I THINK ONE OF THE MOSTTALKED ABOUT ONES I KNOW IS WEBEAR LAKE.YEAH SO THIS IS ONE OF MYFAVORITES THOUGH, BUT LAKE ANDTHE WEATHER LIKE CAMPGROUNDARE OWNED BY THE TRUCKEEDONNER LAND TRUST A FAVORITEOF MINE AND THE LAKE ISABSOLUTELY STUNNING.

IT USEDTO BE A PRIVATE FISHING LAKE.SO MY GUESS IS THERE'S SOMEHUGE TRAP THE BOTTOM OF THATLIKE SOMEBODY JUST WAITING TOBE CAUGHT WHAT ABOUTCOMANCHEROS WAR.

MATCHES LIKEHOME OF THE MONSTER FISH.

SOIF YOU'VE GOT A BOAT AND YOUWANT TO GET OUT THERE AND GETDEEP IN THE WATER AND GET SOMEHUGE FISH COMANCHES THE WAY TOGO FOR SURE ALL RIGHT SORICHARD IS INTO THIS RICHARDLIKES ALL THIS STUFF OUT OFHIS INTO THAT I JUST GOT TO BEHONEST.

I'VE NEVER BEENFISHING, I'VE NEVER HAD ANINTENTION TO FISH.

BUT CAN YOUPITCH ME JUST GIVE ME ONESALES PITCH HERE ON WHY ISHOULD GET ON NATIONAL FISHINGDAY.

POSSIBLY SUCH.

I GUESSTHERE IS NOTHING MORE EXCITINGTHAN YOU KNOW HAVING THAT LINEWATER YOU'RE SITTING THEREWAITING AND THEN YOU CAN KINDOF FEEL THAT THIS PLAN WITHIT.AND YOU KNOW YOU FINALLYGET THAT FISH ON IRAQ ANDREELING IT IN IT IS SOEXCITING AND IT'S IT'S REALLYFUN AND IF YOU'RE ONE THATENJOYS EATING FISH THERE'SNOTHING BETTER THAN FRESHTROUT CAUGHT RIGHT OUT OF ANICE COLD NOT MY SO THAT WOULDBE MY BIGGEST KIDS AND I HAVETO TELL YOU THAT'S NOT ISACTUALLY DUMPING 25,000 POUNDSOF TROUT INTO LAKE UNIONVALLEY AND ICE HOUSE.

AS OFTOMORROW AND THEY'RE ALLSUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT 2 POUNDSEACH SO DEFINITELY WITH THECARRY SHOWS WE SHOW SOME VIDEOOF SOME BEING PUT IN SCOTT'SFLAT NEVADA CITY.THAT OTHER PLACE TO GOSCOTS LAW DOES CLOSE ANDTHAT'S ANOTHER GREAT ONE FORKIDS BECAUSE YOU CAN HEAR ALITTLE ISLAND THEY CAN PLAY ONTHE PLANET WATER WHEN THEY'REBORED WITH AND YOU'RE ALMOSTALWAYS CERTAIN CAT SOMETHINGIT'S NOT BLACK OR SURE THEREYOU GO RICHARD GOT A LITTLEONE THAT MIGHT BE THE PERFECTPLACE TAKE THE FAMILY.

SOTHERE'S A OKAY WE'RE GOING TOWE'RE NOT WE'RE NOTCOMMENTING.

THEY WERE TRYINGTO CONVINCE RICHARD NOW OUTSAYING ON THIS BUT RICHARD ITHINK WE CAN GET ABOUT THATBECAUSE ACTUALLY DO IT.ALL RIGHT, THANK YOU SOMUCH DATA KELLY LOOKINGFORWARD TO HAVING YOU BACK INSTUDIO IN THE FUTURE, YOU KNOWI LOVE THE SEGMENT, I WASN'THIKING BEFORE BACK, I'M HIKINGNOW BECAUSE OF YOU SO PEOPLEWANT TO FIND OUT MOREINFORMATION WHERE CAN THEY GO.WE ARE AT CAMP, YESCALIFORNIA DOT COM AND IFYOU'D LIKE MORE INFORMATIONYOU CAN TEXT YOU 3, 3, 7, 7,7, YEAH, YOU CAN TEXT 2, 3, 3,7, 7, 7, ITS OWN SKIN OR HAIR,I'M READING IT.TO RECEIVE THE LAKE LEAVENO TRACE FISHING PRINCIPLESVERY IMPORTANT STUFF THERE.THANK YOU SO MUCH DAVID KELLYMCCANN CALIFORNIA WORKING HARDTO GET YOU OUTDOORS ALL RIGHT,LET'S GET TO RICHARD FROM ARE