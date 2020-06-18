Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 18, 2020 (Pt. 1)
KDKA's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Virtual Weekend Roundup: June 18, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's David and Mikey talk with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier about what's going on around town this weekend.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 18, 2020 (Pt. 2)KDKA's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: June 16, 2020 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's David and Celina virtually visit with Dr. Lori who is appraising more of your antiques.