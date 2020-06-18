Midmorning With Aundrea - 06/18/20 (Part 2)

In our second special episode of Midmorning With Aundrea, we talk about racial issues and how we can do better together.

Aundrea self: welcome back to mid morning, everyone.

We're having an important conversation on race with an impressive panel here this morning.

We want to continue our discussion this morning talking about what the different generations can do.

What are the roles that they play in this movement, in this time in history and moving forward?

Reverend richmond, you lived through the civil rights movement, so you know what that's about.

You remember rodney king, i'm pretty sure, nadia.

You remember michael brown, leah.

You remember george floyd, jason.

So, what role does each generation, each age group, have to play with the body of knowledge and experience and perspective that you have?

Reverend richmond, i'll start with you.

Orlando richmond: sure.

And just so we're clear, i was only five years old when dr. king was killed.

I'm just kidding.

We have to contextualize this for folks, and we have to make clear the consequences of bad choices.

Here's what i'm talking about.

I have always said that our state, for example, which i love dearly, has been on the wrong side of history, and that's as a result of the choices that have been made down through the years.

And we have to say to people in our state, in particular and in this country, that can't happen again.

We can't do that.

We can't continue to insist that we have that confederate battle emblem on our flag.

We have to be engaged and involved, and we have to contextualize that this problem affects us most directly, but it affects everybody.

And our state, our state is considered last in everything.

People have a certain conception about mississippi, and all of your viewers know i'm telling the truth.

Aundrea self: when we travel, we hear it all the time.

Yeah.

Orlando richmond: there's this conception about mississippi, and all you have to do is say, "i'm fro mississippi."

Watc the body reaction to that.

Watch the body language.

Watch people grapple with what to say and how to respond.

And you know why?

Their minds are clouded with the images of a racist past, and they believe that this is ground central, whether that is true or not.

And that's as a result of being on the wrong side of history.

And i suffer from that, and my white neighbors suffer form that.

Aundrea self: well, do you find yourself in the position of having to defend, or do you not have a defense for them?

Orlando richmond: well, i think that there is some discussion about the progress has been made.

You certainly want to correct outright misconceptions or false hoods, but at the same time, this state picked a side and is still stubborn and resistant in a lot of ways.

It's a tough conversation, but that's the ugly fruit of racism.

And so, we have to contextualize this and say, "we're no going to go through this for another 60 years.

You got to make a decision."

Aundrea self: nadia, you're a professional woman.

You're married, you're raising two young daughters, what's your role?

Nadia colom: well, i would say it's mine as well as everybody's here, first and foremost, to mentor.

I feel like there's lots of opportunities that are available within our generation, but because there's maybe not enough of a conversation, not enough of a networking that's happening, that we don't position ourselves to take advantage of those opportunities, particularly in a wealth building aspect.

I feel like that's something that has to be a part of whatever what's next is for our generation and for black mississippians.

So, i would say everybody has a responsibility to be a good mentor.

Nadia colom: and then, above and beyond that, it's to get active.

We all just have to act whatever our area is, our platforms are, whether they're just as small as a social media platform, or whatever role in office you represent, you have to maintain this dialogue, maintain this awareness that progress is now for mississippi.

Aundrea self: leah, you were active and involved on the ole miss campus in issues of diversity and inclusion, so now that you've graduated, you're now moving into a different phase of your life.

How do you transition with that same goal in mind?

Leah davis: well, for one, i'm feeling a frustration but also see an opportunity with the intergenerational aspect.

And for one, what i'm trying to do in tupelo is to get them to listen to the youth and to get them to listen to the high school students.

I did a lot at ole miss.

I tackled confederate iconography.

That gave me a huge platform.

But when i came back, i found that a lot of our community leaders, because i was young or i was experienced, they didn't want to listen to me.

And i think when you see the civil rights movement, it wasn't just dr. king, it would led by students.

It was led by students, it was by young people, and we have got to listen to them and their experiences.

Their experiences in our school systems are so deep and so ingrained, and they have so much to offer for what they think are solutions.

Leah davis: so, i think it's going to take a community approach and on the ground talking to people door to door, in the churches, outside of the churches.

It's going to take a complete revolution, almost, in order to bring change, and it's going to take every single person.

So, yeah.

Aundrea self: jason, when you her say that people need to listen to young people, you're a young person.

Do you feel sometimes that your voice is not being heard or that you're just sort of, "oh, go si down.

You don't know what you're talking about" jason: a lot of the times, i feel that my voice isn't being heard.

It wasn't up until i got to morehouse that i felt that my voice as a black man in america was important.

And i feel that having these uncomfortable conversations and speaking out against injustices in our nation is very important.

So, for institutional racism, where we have to speak out against racism in the medical field, or even when black people are going to get loans and they're rejected at a higher rate than our white neighbors.

Or in high schools when i was in high school, you could see how black students were punished harder than our white classmates, which almost directly correlates to our legal system where a black man who commits the same crime as a white man will receive nearly a 20% longer sentence.

So, we have to speak out against racism when we see it, and our voices are important as a young generation.

Aundrea self: oh, he makes me feel hopeful for the future.

What about the rest of you?

No doubt about it.

So, here's what i want to know from you all, and i think you've already said this, reverend richmond, is it feels different this time a little bit.

So, what do you think, if it feels different, i'll ask the four of you, does it feel different?

And then, why?

Can we start on the end?

So, jason, i'll ask you that, which you don't have a lot to compare it to, but why does this moment feel like we're on the cusp of some change here?

Jason: so, as you know, social media is a big platform in the younger generation, so i've seen not only are people frustrated in our country, but people are frustrated around the world.

So, it's like i'm getting love as a black person in america that i see other people are noticing my struggles in america, and i feel as though to get progress, we have to move socially, politically, and economically.

Socially, i have to understand that i have different hardships and different privileges than my white friends.

Or politically, we have to inform people on the policies that directly affect african-americans and elect representatives who have progressive platforms. and i turned 18 last year, so i can elect these people who represent me and have the best interests at heart.

Aundrea self: you feeling pretty powerful right now?

Jason: i feel powerful.

And economically, we have to bridge this wealth gap between african americans and the other races in the country.

So, we have to do a lot of change, but change is coming.

I feel it.

Aundrea self: i think you're going to be a part of it, too, jason.

Leah, is this different, and why?

Leah davis: it feels right different.

It definitely feels different.

I was telling some people the other week, i watched trayvon martin get killed and him not get justice.

And then, repeatedly, over and over again, eric gardener, my own hometown, antwun shumpert, be killed by the hands of the police and not get justice.

And so, you're seeing a compoundment of anger and frustration, and it's all coming out.

I think covid had a lot to do with it, with the injustices that we've seen through that with racism in our health care.

And so, it does feel different.

I don't know how much different it is, but i've never seen just this spirit of resistance and movement throughout the country before.

Aundrea self: and the whole world.

I mean, it's gone global.

So, is it different for you this time, nadia?

Nadia colom: it is, i would say.

For one, just looking at the images, if you look at any of the protests, you see that there's almost just as many, if not more, white allies standing in the lines with us saying, "hey, blac lives matter.

There's a problem."

But just for me on a personal level, i, like leah, remember the countless deaths at the hands of the police in my generation, and this is the first time that afterwards i had so many friends, white friends, reach out and say, "something' wrong.

What should we be doing?

What can we be doing?

Can we have a conversation?"

An so, it's really created a space now where there's more of a dialogue happening between the black and white community, and i haven't experienced that in my time, an honest dialogue.

So, i think this is the time that we're actually going to get change.

Aundrea self: and i think you're right about being honest about the being surprised by the involvement of the white community, because when we went... my husband and i went to the starkville march, and we got there and, honestly, he was like, "oh, didn't know this many white folks was going to be here."

And it wa comforting to see that and powerful to see that.

Reverend richmond, is this different?

Orlando richmond: i think so.

And i think so because the last time there was a quantum leap, started similarly.

There was a young man came to money, mississippi, and he was brutally murdered in 1955.

A cotton gin fan was tied around his neck, and he was tossed in the river and his body bloated.

His mother, mamie teal, received his body back home, and she decided to have an open casket funeral.

And some woman by the name of rosa parks saw that, was outraged by that image, and as a result of that, dr. king actually a young man, about 26 years old... that's hard for people to grasp.

He was only 39 when he died.

To lead that movement there in montgomery.

There's something about the humanity of us that reacts to repulsive images.

And what happened to emmett was repulsive.

And what happened on memorial day this year, when many folks were at home because of covid-19 and they had a chance to see it, repulsed us so much that it's generated this reaction.

It feels different because it can't be denied.

Aundrea self: well, i feel hopeful talking to the four of you and about what you feel you individually and your communities can do to help us move forward and be better together.

Jason, you're an impressive young man.

You've got a bright future, and i'm proud that you're from starkville.

Leah, continue the great work that you've started at ole miss, and continue in tupelo.

Nadia, we know you're a strong, strong ally for young people, and so many have benefited from the work that you do.

And in the spiritual community, obviously, reverend richmond, you are a strong, strong voice and an activist while you're doing it.

So, thank you all so much for being a part of this discussion, and we're going to continue it.

We're going to continue it.

Thank you at home for joining us.

Be sure, give us your reactions.

You can reach out to us on facebook.

We're on twitter.

We're on instagram.

We love to hear from you and what you want to talk about.

Enjoy the rest of your day.

We'll see you