All you need to know from the June 18 coronavirus briefing
A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that development of the NHS track and trace app had halted.
Graeme Stone RT @sanditoksvig: It's National Freelancers Day today. If you'd like to know more about why freelance writers need unions, sign up for our… 3 minutes ago
Sasha❤️😂 RT @darren_bell: We are gonna need a date, right?
27th June. Who’s in?
#CanYouHearThePeopleSing #SaveTheatre.
A march from Shaftesbur… 4 minutes ago
luvity 크래비티 RT @WEISHENMARK: TW// death
it hasn’t been confirmed yet but rumours spread about jeonghwan (yohan) from tst saying he passed away on june… 15 minutes ago
Catherine Jones RT @field_fiona: A lovely 5* review for my army books from a fellow army wife. Nice to know I got it right. Civvy Street (Soldiers' Wives B… 21 minutes ago
Fiona Field A lovely 5* review for my army books from a fellow army wife. Nice to know I got it right. Civvy Street (Soldiers'… https://t.co/NtXqlzYdHR 21 minutes ago
Biswajit Kar @SitaramYechury what happened dude,, you got vanished from tweeter from 15th june??
Would like to know about the… https://t.co/4CfD07EXiq 21 minutes ago
Sandi Toksvig It's National Freelancers Day today. If you'd like to know more about why freelance writers need unions, sign up fo… https://t.co/WNjohwJBWs 33 minutes ago
Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 18, 2020The governor discusses Phase 2 of New York City's reopening and the coronavirus infection data from around the state.
Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period For Marylanders To Get Health Coverage Extended To July 15The deadline was originally June 15, but the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced it's extending the deadline of its Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.
Streaming Live entertainment from Musicalfare TheatreWhen the Coronavirus clobbered the local theatre community Randy Kramer of Musicalfare Theatre in Amherst says that after the initial shock "It was time to go to work and try to figure out how we could..