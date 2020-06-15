Global  

All you need to know from the June 18 coronavirus briefing
All you need to know from the June 18 coronavirus briefing

All you need to know from the June 18 coronavirus briefing

A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that development of the NHS track and trace app had halted.

Revenue at airline Avianca falls 51% through early June on coronavirus

Passenger revenue at Latin America's No. 2 airline, Avianca Holdings , has fallen 51% for the year as...
Reuters - Published

Coronavirus Global Updates, 17 June: US coronavirus death toll surpass American casualties in World War 1


Indian Express - Published

UK House Prices Rise As Covid-19 Restrictions Ease

UK house prices increased in June as coronavirus containment measures were eased, data from property...
RTTNews - Published



Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 18, 2020 [Video]

Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 18, 2020

The governor discusses Phase 2 of New York City's reopening and the coronavirus infection data from around the state.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 54:19Published
Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period For Marylanders To Get Health Coverage Extended To July 15 [Video]

Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period For Marylanders To Get Health Coverage Extended To July 15

The deadline was originally June 15, but the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced it's extending the deadline of its Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published
Streaming Live entertainment from Musicalfare Theatre [Video]

Streaming Live entertainment from Musicalfare Theatre

When the Coronavirus clobbered the local theatre community Randy Kramer of Musicalfare Theatre in Amherst says that after the initial shock "It was time to go to work and try to figure out how we could..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:06Published