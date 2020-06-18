Melania Trump’s Face Says It All in Response to Donald Trump’s Request That She Smiles Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:14s - Published 1 day ago Melania Trump’s Face Says It All in Response to Donald Trump’s Request That She Smiles Melania Trump’s Face Says It All in Response to Donald Trump’s Request That She Smiles 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this T-race RT @RetiredMaybe: Trump was so scared of Melania when the 'Access Hollywood' tape came out, it took him 2 hours to summon up the courage to… 4 days ago Kirk J. Nason 🌎 🚗🔌🔋 Pussy grabber @realDonaldTrump was so scared of Melania when the 'Access Hollywood' tape came out, it took him 2 ho… https://t.co/t6cMQepzrG 4 days ago Amira Trump was so scared of Melania when the 'Access Hollywood' tape came out, it took him 2 hours to summon up the cour… https://t.co/2iQnFqQcLr 4 days ago 🐮 Devin Nunes' Mad Human Capital Stock 🐮 RT @candies2639: Trump was so scared of Melania when the 'Access Hollywood' tape came out, it took him 2 hours to summon up the courage to… 4 days ago Miss62 Trump was so scared of Melania when the 'Access Hollywood' tape came out, it took him 2 hours to summon up the cour… https://t.co/KzrSrwRTnc 4 days ago Miranda Trump was so scared of Melania when the Access Hollywood tape came out, it took him 2 hours to summon up the courag… https://t.co/Azdelrd4rB 4 days ago Gary E Walker Trump was so scared of Melania when the Access Hollywood tape came out, it took him 2 hours to summon up the courag… https://t.co/KMW91pe1aK 4 days ago PK51 Trump was so scared of Melania when the 'Access Hollywood' tape came out, it took him 2 hours to summon up the cour… https://t.co/hwKcuxjE48 4 days ago