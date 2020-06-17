Global  

The History And Significance Of Juneteenth
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:54s - Published
The History And Significance Of Juneteenth

The History And Significance Of Juneteenth

It's a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States, but for many the day is so much more, Lee Jordan, national Juneteenth state and regional director explains (3:54).

WCCO Mid-Morning - June 17, 2020

InquiringJoy

Joy Piedmont RT @taigooden: I wrote about #Juneteenth for @nerdist - the history, significance, and how delayed justice has continued to be a pervasive… 51 seconds ago

GWSBalumni

GWSB Alumni In deference to the enlightenment regarding systemic oppression of Black lives throughout American history - please… https://t.co/mOttyU4VcD 3 minutes ago

OneStarInMe

⟭⟬ specs⁷ 🌌 RT @khanacademy: #Juneteenth is a holiday in which Black communities remember their enduring fight for freedom and celebrate their culture… 4 minutes ago

cityoflaurel

City of Laurel MD 2/2 So this day became a monumental moment, which is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending o… https://t.co/l7rwdV4z0F 10 minutes ago

AKkateburkhart

Kate Burkhart Want to learn more about #Juneteenth and why it’s an important day to remember? @NMAAHC has great resources on the… https://t.co/EhO1aHQ2AC 14 minutes ago

xBelieveTheHype

#DigitalSoldier ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @LionelMedia I have known about Juneteenth since I was 4 yrs. old. Being from East Texas, and having a HS Texas His… https://t.co/NY8Z8TZ35m 19 minutes ago

childcarewa

Child Care Aware WA Great resources from @PBS on #Juneteenth. Learn about the history, the significance & the importance of this holida… https://t.co/738YtUWlyG 19 minutes ago

TrinityPmTweets

Trinity Property Consultants In observance of #Juneteenth, our communities & offices will be closed across the US. This will be a day for our te… https://t.co/qyyDxtrgtm 20 minutes ago


