'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Forcible Rape Of 3 Women
Video Credit: CBS2 LA
Actor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

