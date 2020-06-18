Global  

Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the country, but here’s what else you should know about this American holiday.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

More Companies, States Make Juneteenth An Official Holiday

More Companies, States Make Juneteenth An Official Holiday Watch VideoAmazon, Target, Best Buy, J.C. Penney, U.S. Bank: They're just a handful of the big...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


A Microsoft engineer is organizing a conference in honor of Juneteenth to build community among Black people in tech

A Microsoft engineer is organizing a conference in honor of Juneteenth to build community among Black people in tech · Michael Brown, senior software development engineer at Microsoft, organized JuneteenthConf, a...
Business Insider - Published

Atlanta Falcons closing offices to observe Juneteenth

The Atlanta Falcons are designating Juneteenth as a paid company holiday for its employees....
bizjournals - Published



‘Miss Juneteenth’ director talks about capturing her hometown on film [Video]

‘Miss Juneteenth’ director talks about capturing her hometown on film

This is much more than a pageant film.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 03:18Published
Good Question: What Is Juneteenth? [Video]

Good Question: What Is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States -- but for many, it means so much more, reports Heather Brown (2:15). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:51Published
The History And Significance Of Juneteenth [Video]

The History And Significance Of Juneteenth

It's a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States, but for many the day is so much more, Lee Jordan, national Juneteenth state and regional director explains (3:54). WCCO Mid-Morning - June..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:54Published